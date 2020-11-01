Touched by an Angel: What we feel is how we show it

"Come out of the circle of time and into the circle of love." - Rumi

We all love a good book and what better than books about time and love, poignant love stories interwoven superbly with scenes of family drama, political strife.

Life is not always as dramatic as Days of our lives or Shortland Street. I am thinking of real life, as generations pass through time and lives are lived.

My Angels speak of love as when a person believes in another person and shows it. To love is to feel and act lovingly.

A long time ago I was one of those people with bruises on my face. One of those people who say that their husbands/wives love them, yet still struck them. It is impossible to love someone you constantly beat and abuse.

Certainly, there are strong feelings there, and maybe you feel you cannot live without them, but you do not love them. What we really feel is reflected in what we do. I believe love should be a feeling that expresses itself in a loving action.

With the end of this year coming up fast and hopefully Covid continues to release its deathly grip on the world, it is a good time to think of how lucky we have been, how we have believed in the decisions made, carried them out and as a family of five million done our best.

As the season of giving is just around the corner, let's get an early start in knowing and practising, that love is when one person believes in another person and shows it.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy