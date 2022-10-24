"Tomorrow a new opportunity will arise, but treasure today and its fullness, for it too, like you, was unique." - Vicky Weston

I have met many people along the way who have touched my life in special ways.

We all have those special people. Sometimes we remember them fondly and sometimes they are people who came to challenge us, and we may not have necessarily enjoyed their input and often their truth about us.

A couple of weeks ago one such person came into my thinking, and I wondered how she was doing. I only wondered and did not follow through on those thoughts. I wish I had because now I hear she has died. It is too late to see her and tell her how much she meant to me even though she challenged my thinking in ways I found difficult.

It seems easy to walk away from those people that challenge us, to see them as not helping our situation at the time.

When I listen to my angels, I hear them challenge me to hear even those people I do not find helpful at the time or get along with. My Angels ask me, "He aha te mea nui o te ao?" (What is the most important thing in the world?) and the answer, "He Tangata." (It is people!). All people, whether known face to face, through media, arts, and books. They speak something to us and incite a reaction in us that we respond to, hopefully positively.

Vicky Weston was one of those people for me. I have used quotes from her in my column before and enjoyed reading her books as she encouraged me to write. She shared these words with me when I transitioned from writing as City Missioner to columns titled Touched by an Angel.

"Hello Angel. Angels are real … I see one in you, a shy thoughtful being, struggling sometimes, with wings too large and a halo that will not stay level. Nobody is perfect, we try, we fail, but the Angel in you remains, despite your efforts to escape. So, Hello Angel! Angels do not need shiny clothes, or elaborate manifestations. They work in small ways, as you do every day. God bless my little Angel."

Thank you for being you, Vicky.

My Angels remind me of a message written by Vicky six years ago and this is perfect to finish this column.

"At day's end look back, not with regret – but with a deeper understanding, seeing the things you did well, those that might have been done better, and whether you brought into your part of the world a bit of hope, healing, love and left the day better for all beings."

So, my friends may these words speak to your hearts and encourage you to be each other's Angels.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy.