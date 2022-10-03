



"Wisdom is often nearer when we stoop than when we soar." William Wordsworth (1770-1885)

A young friend reminded me of this quote from William Wordsworth, an English Romantic poet who, with Samuel Taylor Coleridge, helped to launch the Romantic age in English literature.

Wisdom is that quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgment, of being wise, of honing an ability to use your knowledge and experience to make good decisions and judgments.

My angels have often said that wise people do not repeat what does not work and wise societies do not return for the things that did not work in the past. Wise societies move on and try something new. So, is wisdom nearer when we stoop than when we soar?

We have seen a lot of bowing and curtsying in the last few weeks. Some see it as a sign of weakness, but I wonder. Over the last couple of weeks, I have been thinking about servant leadership, the dedication of those who serve, sometimes to their death. The act of serving is timeless.

As recorded in the Bible in John 15:13, "No one has greater love than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends."

How different is this from those people all around the world who risk life and limb to protest against those who want to dominate and tell them how they can live their lives? Either by causing a war to control another nation or having police to control what people wear, where they can go and what they can believe?

We are much safer here, even with the rising ram raids and lawlessness. It is a pity that we will increasingly see bollards, boarded-up shop fronts and steel doors that come down at night or even during the day. What can we do to reach the people who do these hurtful things?

It seems to me that the interventions we have been using are not working. We need to stoop and try to understand their lives. To them we soar so far above them that they cannot see a way to bring about change. We are out of their orbit.

My Angels sit beside me and remind me of the times they came down from their lofty place to sit amongst the drug paraphernalia and alcohol-ridden world I walked in; along with other amazing people who stooped to offer me a hand, that was within my reach.

Each day we could stop when we see someone who might be struggling, come within their reach and ask them how they are.

I know, you may already be producing all the excuses as to why not to do that. From my experiences, I know that it is a risk. But when this kind of encounter goes well, love flows from one to the other (often both ways) then lives change. Light begins to shine within both people and each life that shines, removes a little more darkness from the world.

So, my friends, be wise and stoop a little. Give it a go.

Arohanui. Shirley-Joy