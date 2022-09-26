

"Turning 70 I realised I was no longer a participant, rather a spectator. Just a matter of waiting and not getting in the way." Queen Elizabeth's mother-in-law, Princess Alice.

As we here in New Zealand have a day off in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth, a holiday, a time of reflection, maybe a time to spend with family, I think of the royal family and the changes they are facing along with the rest of Britain and the Commonwealth, even the world.

As I look around the world, I see the old order still wanting control and war. I also see the new order filled with younger people and hear their wisdom. I sense a new leadership and energy that seems to be encompassing the world. But is it happening quick enough?

Collectively, I believe we control the speed of the move from old order to new. Only a few of us can make a great change. Many of us think of ourselves as small people and wonder what one person can do. My Angels remind me, individually we have strength, within our families and community, right here and now.

As I look around the world, there are people who do not want change, and some give up and buy into fear. It's like pushing a boulder uphill and not moving. I notice the push ongoing, but I also believe the surface is becoming more level.

Things are changing, greater numbers of people have a thirst for compassion and change.

The world should belong to the younger people and in that I see some benefits in "waiting and not getting in the way", however, alongside that being willing to share my 70 years of wisdom, if asked. Especially if that wisdom is about compassion and love.

Is this what we are here for, to spread compassion and love, to be wise and peaceful in hard times? The Angels say compassion is spreading. They are the new tools for us and will dilute the negative work of others. I am trying them out.

Dr Clint Rogers wrote in his book Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer, "I didn't come to teach you, I came to love you. Love will teach you."

My Angels encourage me that I simply need love. I don't have to tell people, I simply need to love people and I acknowledge that is not always easy.

My friends, if each of us do our bit, by not by giving up or building into the fear, but by the simple acts of love, compassion, and kindness, these are the only powers we need. So, let love teach us this week and the weeks ahead.

Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy