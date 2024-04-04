Brian Baker is presenting two short, focused songwriting classes.

There is no doubt that songwriting is an art.

What many people, including aspiring songwriters, do not realise is that like other arts, it can be taught.

And that is precisely what Brian Baker will be doing at the Musicians Club in the coming weeks as a build-up to Whanganui’s Songwriting Competition that takes place in May.

Brian has recently relocated to Whanganui, and he is fast becoming a sensation on the local music scene.

Born in Wellington and educated in Northland, Brian enjoyed a 40-year career in Australia as a singer, songwriter, music producer and performer.

Now back in his homeland, he brings his years of experience to enrich our local scene.

You need only take a look at his website to appreciate the depth of his talent. https://brianbaker.nz/

Brian is presenting two short, focused songwriting classes in conjunction with the Whanganui Musicians Club to help local songwriters bring their best to the annual Songwriting Competition.

These classes will examine what goes into writing a great song and give participants skills to help them perfect, tweak, hone and finish their songs, ready for entry into the competition.

Whether you are a complete novice who has never even thought of writing a song, or a seasoned musician with many songs to your credit, you are sure to learn something new as well as be entertained.

Take note of these dates:

The two teaching seminars are on the next two Sundays – April 14 and 21 – from 1-3pm. The cost to attend is $10. The venue is the Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave.

The 2024 Songwriting Competition runs in conjunction with NZ Music Month with two weekends - May 18/19 and May 25/26 - of rehearsals with a Musicians Club House Band, and the main performance will be on Friday, May 31, with members of the public attending.

More details will follow, but if you fancy your chances of taking the prize or if you simply want to expand your musical horizon, come down to the club on Sunday.