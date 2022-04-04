Geshe Dhonam is a Buddhist Monk revisiting Whanganui this month. Photo / Supplied



Trashi Chang Chub Ling Buddhist Centre is pleased to announce a return visit of Gheshe Dhonam to Whanganui.

Geshe Dhonam is a Buddhist monk trained since a teenager in all aspects of the Tibetan Buddhist tradition.

His knowledge and wisdom is very wide and grounded.

On the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17, he will be teaching a spiritual poem written by the seventh Dalai Lama called The Song of the Four Mindfulnesses.

The five verse text is a profound teaching on the illusory nature of life, the Buddhist concept of emptiness. It is potentially most accessible for those with some basic understanding of this concept.

There will also be a general Q&A on Monday, April 18 for those with any questions on the Buddhist ideas on living a well life.

Saturday and Sunday sessions will be from 10am to midday and from 2pm to 4pm. The Monday Q&A will be held at 2pm.

All sessions will be held at the centre at 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff. Contact if you are interested is Paul on 0275545543. Entry by koha. If you have any sickness or potential Covid symptoms please do not attend.