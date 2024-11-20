Police have caught three youth offenders after the group fled in a suspicious vehicle from a burglary. Photo / NZME.

Police have caught three youth offenders after the group fled in a suspicious vehicle from a burglary. Photo / NZME.

Police have arrested three youth offenders believed to be part of a wider crime spree after a burglary in Whanganui.

Just before 1am on Wednesday police were alerted to a burglary and ram raid at a commercial premises on Bell St.

“At this stage, it is not known what was taken from the premises.”

The group of alleged offenders then fled the area in two vehicles, one of which was reported stolen.

Police sighted the two vehicles of interest and signalled the vehicles to stop, but the drivers fled from police.