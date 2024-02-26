A person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash involving three cars on State Highway 57. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 47 in Tongariro National Park.

The crash occurred around 9am on February 25.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with one ambulance and a helicopter.

“We assessed four people on the scene.”

One person had moderate injuries and was transported to hospital by helicopter.

Three other people involved in the crash received minor injuries.

“They didn’t require transport to hospital.”

Whakapapa, National Park and Ōwhango fire crews attended the scene and assisted with road safety.

