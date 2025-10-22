He said the council had been expecting NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) funding approval for this work within the next two to three weeks.
“Even with an increased Funding Assistance Rate [FAR] from NZTA to support recovery works, Ruapehu ratepayers will still need to contribute a significant local share – potentially more than $1m across the three storm events.”
The council would work to unlock funding from “all possible sources” to reduce the financial pressure on Ruapehu ratepayers.
Dutra said roading contractors and communities had done “a brilliant job” reopening 24 roads over a few days.
“We’re asking people to drive cautiously and to be patient as some repairs will take time to complete, and with more rain forecast next week, the risk of new slips remains,” he said.
In the latest update this week, Dutra said roading crews had reopened all but six local roads.
Still to be fully reopened are: Takiri Rd – has extensive damage with dropouts and slips; Tapuiwahine Rd – closed at the 8km point due to the bridge deck being displaced by the flooding; Hohotaka Rd – has extensive damage with slumping – resident access only; Kokomiko Rd – has extensive damage with dropouts and slips – resident and commercial Timber Trail operator access only; Ōngarue Stream Rd – currently passable only to 11.3km (after Ōkauaka Rd) with multiple slips along the remainder of the road – resident access only; Taringamotu Rd – closed between 12.7km and 19.5km (except for residents) with sections undermined and one section having dropped out.
Ruapehu Civil Defence was continuing to keep a close watch on any forecast bad weather and preparing accordingly. The rain forecast for later in the week will be monitored closely.
The Taumarunui River Walkway alongside the Ongarue and Whanganui Rivers was badly damaged in the flooding, with large sections of the track through Nga Huinga/Cherry Grove washed away.
People were being asked to take extra care if walking by the damaged trail and to keep a close eye on children near the washed-out sections.