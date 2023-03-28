Three fire trucks responded to a rural house fire near Waverley. Photo / NZME

Three fire crews from across South Taranaki are extinguishing a rural house fire near Waverley.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said crews were called to the fire around 11.30am on Tuesday after one of the occupants of the house came home to find smoke billowing from the windows.

Three fire trucks responded to the fire; one each from Waverley, Pātea and Hāwera.

A water tanker from Whanganui was also sent due to the fire being in a rural area with no water on site.

As of 12.55pm the crews were still working to put out the fire .

Fenz said a fire investigator was also on the scene to determine the cause.



