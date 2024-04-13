Photo / File / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to the scene of a car crash on Rapanui Rd outside Whanganui on Saturday night.

A Police spokesperson said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash around 8.40pm.

Three people received injuries - one critical, one serious and one minor.

“The road was partially blocked, however, it was cleared around two hours later.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said no one was trapped in the vehicle but they assisted Hato Hone St John at the scene.

One first response unit, two ambulances and one manager responded to the crash, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Two patients - critical and serious - were transported to Whanganui Hospital.

“The third patient in a moderate condition was assessed and treated at the scene.”



