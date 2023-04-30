The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Photo / NZME

Three fire trucks and a water tanker were called to a house fire in Ōwhango in the Ruapehu District with police now investigating what started the blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said crews were called out at 12:30am on Sunday.

“There were no reports of anyone being in the house,” she said.

Fire trucks from Ōwhango and National Park as well as a water tanker from Taumarunui attended the scene.

“It was a single-story house, standalone.”

Munn said there was no indication of how badly damaged the structure was after the fire had been put out.

Police and fire investigators were carrying out further assessments of the scene to work out why the fire started.















