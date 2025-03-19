Whanganui firefighters were called to two unattended burn-offs in Westmere.

Whanganui firefighters are warning people that the fire season remains prohibited after controlling two burn-offs left unattended in Westmere on Wednesday.

Whanganui Fire Brigade station officer Gerard Packard said about 10 firefighters responded to two fires in Westmere that had been lit to burn off green waste.

They appeared to have been lit by the same person but had been left unwatched, he said.

Two crews were called to the scene at about 4.17pm.

They made the decision to extinguish the blazes to prevent the chance of the fires spreading or becoming out of control.