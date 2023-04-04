When an egg breaks from the inside - it marks the start of a new life. Explore this idea at this month's Theosophy Whanganui meeting. Photo / Unsplash

When an egg breaks from the inside - it marks the start of a new life. Explore this idea at this month's Theosophy Whanganui meeting. Photo / Unsplash

Theosophy Whanganui are holding their monthly discussion meeting this Sunday and all are welcome.

The group meets every second Sunday of the month for a presentation by a speaker, followed by a discussion and a cup of tea or coffee.

This month’s talk, by Barry Funnell, is “The tree of knowledge”.

“If an egg is broken by an outside force - life ends. If it is broken by an inside force, life begins.”

Barry says this musing represents how people gain knowledge from outside sources, but wisdom from inside knowing.

May’s talk by Kirsty Morton is titled “Transmuting knowledge into wisdom through relationships”.

Theosophy Whanganui holds to no specific dogma and has a focus of “do no harm” but instead looks to support personal exploration and the creation of opportunities to develop and practise open, respectful and diverse communication. People are welcome to disagree while remaining respectful.

The Details:

What: Theosophy Whanganui monthly meeting

When: April 9, 2pm

Where: The Community Arts Centre, back river entrance, Awa room.

Details: On Facebook - ‘Theosophy Whanganui’ or email theosophywhanganui@gmail.com for further information.



