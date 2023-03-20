The winding River Road to good health

Team members running the 57 kilometres of their awa.

Residents of Whanganui and the surrounding districts from all walks of life set foot on the winding Whanganui River Road on Saturday to promote health and fitness.

Ka Waewae Tātahi O Te Awa Tupua is an annual river relay hosted by Te Whawhaki Trust, a subsidiary of Te Ōranganui, a Whanganui iwi-led organisation that improves the access and service delivery of health services.

The aim of Ka Waewae Tātahi O Te Awa Tupua is to provide awareness around health, staying fit and enjoying a day out with whānau and friends.

Beginning their trek at Pungarehu Marae at dawn, teams and individual participants set off north along the 57-kilometre route between the marae and Pipiriki.

Teams had the option of walking, running or doing a mix of both, with a few teams with between four and 10 members - in either Open Grade or Social teams - participating.

A Matahiwi-based team celebrate with their medals.

Participants and their supporters passed by six different marae along the track, including Parikino, Ātene, Koriniti, Matahiwi, Rānana and Patiarero (Jerusalem).

At the end of the relay, participants received medals and food stalls were opened.

This event is just one of many that Te Whawhaki and Te Ōranganui put on during the year, with a wahakura weaving live-in also run over the weekend in Raetihi.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.