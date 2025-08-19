A concept image of The Stables Motel which will have 15 units and powered sites for campervans.
A new motel is set to open in Bulls in 2026 in a collaboration between a team of Rangitīkei and Manawatū businesspeople.
The Stables Motel is a 15-unit complex under construction next to the Bulls Community Centre, 10 Criterion St. It is the original site of the Criterion Hotelwhich was constructed in April 1876 and demolished in 2015.
Speaking on behalf of the owners, Cath Terry said the aim was for the accommodation to be sustainable, accessible, convenient and affordable.
“The Stables will feature one-bedroom units with cooking facilities, adjoining rooms for larger groups, and thoughtful extras like motorhome parking, e-bike charging and other exciting guest facilities,” Terry said.
“From mates sharing a room to families needing space, we’ve designed options that are practical, affordable and welcoming.”
The Stables Motel is being designed to reflect and fit in with not just the history of its location, but the history and culture of Bulls as a whole.
“The heritage has been honoured right from the start - beginning with the name The Stables Motel. Subtle touches will feature throughout the interior fit-out, reflecting the history of Bulls and the wider region,” Terry said.
“Every room will include a compendium telling the story of Bulls in plain language - from early settlers, to Bess the WWI horse buried at Flock House, Chris Amon’s legacy, the Ōhakea aerodrome and history of the base, and even the 1973 bridge collapse.”
Along with the 15 units, The Stables Motel will have powered sites for campervans including access to a guest kitchen, laundry, and bathroom and shower facilities.
“From singles to couples, families to bikers, Kiwi travellers to overseas visitors - our doors are open to everyone looking for good, honest, affordable accommodation with real Rangitīkei hospitality,” Terry said.
The team involved in the motel project includes the Dalrymple family, John and Ange Turkington, Paul Humphries and Terry.
“The Dalrymple family have a long history with Bulls dating back right from first settlers, and are the family behind Waitatapia [Farming] along with a number of other well-known local enterprises,” Terry said.
The Turkingtons are the owners of forestry consultancy John Turkington Limited.
Paul Humphries and Cath Terry built and operate South Street West Motel in Feilding and have been involved in other food and hospitality ventures in and around Manawatū.
Humphries set up Humphries Construction in 1996 and Humphries Developments soon after.