The accessible rooms will include motorised beds and caregiver options, and the motel will utilise solar energy.

Terry said the ethos behind the business was not one of competitiveness.

“Importantly, we’re not here to take away from the accommodation already available in Bulls - we’re here to add to it and help put Bulls on the map as a real destination,” she said.

The Stables Motel is being designed to reflect and fit in with not just the history of its location, but the history and culture of Bulls as a whole.

“The heritage has been honoured right from the start - beginning with the name The Stables Motel. Subtle touches will feature throughout the interior fit-out, reflecting the history of Bulls and the wider region,” Terry said.

“Every room will include a compendium telling the story of Bulls in plain language - from early settlers, to Bess the WWI horse buried at Flock House, Chris Amon’s legacy, the Ōhakea aerodrome and history of the base, and even the 1973 bridge collapse.”

Along with the 15 units, The Stables Motel will have powered sites for campervans including access to a guest kitchen, laundry, and bathroom and shower facilities.

“From singles to couples, families to bikers, Kiwi travellers to overseas visitors - our doors are open to everyone looking for good, honest, affordable accommodation with real Rangitīkei hospitality,” Terry said.

The team involved in the motel project includes the Dalrymple family, John and Ange Turkington, Paul Humphries and Terry.

“The Dalrymple family have a long history with Bulls dating back right from first settlers, and are the family behind Waitatapia [Farming] along with a number of other well-known local enterprises,” Terry said.

The Turkingtons are the owners of forestry consultancy John Turkington Limited.

Paul Humphries and Cath Terry built and operate South Street West Motel in Feilding and have been involved in other food and hospitality ventures in and around Manawatū.

Humphries set up Humphries Construction in 1996 and Humphries Developments soon after.

The team plans to appoint motel managers later this year and has already had “strong expressions of interest”.

“Bulls has our heart and we want to show the rest of New Zealand the punch this small town can pack,” Terry said.

