Sport Whanganui chief executive Tania King said the programme used physical activity as a vehicle to reconnect students with their learning.
“We know from our work in schools that physical activity can successfully re-engage young people in a non-threatening and inclusive manner.
“Sport is a key tool and central to the team’s approach, providing a structured, positive outlet.”
The need for wellbeing support was continuing to rise, she said.
Sport Whanganui is funded through regional contracts, sponsorship and funding applications. The trust is pursuing new partnerships and funding opportunities to keep the programme running and to expand it.
“This initiative reflects the strength of locally led, culturally informed solutions,” King said.
“We are actively exploring pathways to ensure the programme’s future.”
He Ara Hauora is led by two Sport Whanganui kaitakawaenga/mentors, Tuera Pirikahu and Justin Gush. Their approach is grounded in Te Ao Māori and focuses on developing emotional awareness, leadership and resilience through practices such as Aka (a traditional Māori movement art), deep breathing and mindfulness.
“We are learning alongside the tamariki,” Pirikahu said.
“Often, there are things going on that take time to understand, like anxiety or other stressors.
“We work closely with tamariki as individuals and in small groups to develop emotional awareness and self-regulation skills … which helps them manage their feelings in the moment.”
Sport Whanganui said the pilot in 2023 was highly effective, but the end of Government funding had left the team reliant on grants from Tū Manawa, the Whanganui Community Foundation and individual schools.
The level of funding was limiting capacity, but demand across schools remained high, King said.
Johnston said that, with more investment, the initiative could become a core support system across more schools.