The Man from Gonville gets ready to give it some welly to prove Tinder for the over-50s is not for pussies.

Musician/comedian Lisa Gooch is taking her one-woman show The Man from Gonville to the Wellington Fringe Festival.

She plays four dates - just the regular, calendar kind - at the Fringe Bar from February 22-25. The Man from Gonville is based on her experience of online dating after her 20-year marriage ended.

The show froths with confessional stories, music, visual gags, audience polls and a puppet cameo. Big on inclusivity, Lisa acknowledges men can also be at the sharp end of internet experiences.

“If I can’t be a shining example, at least I can be a dire warning,” she says. “Basically, I’m swiping right so you don’t have to.”

Lisa wrote and performed the show last year for the Whanganui La Fiesta festival.

She followed it up with a one-off performance at the Fringe Bar. Having polished The Man from Gonville since those well-received experiences, Lisa says her comic, sometimes poignant, show is ready to hold hands with the Fringe Festival.

“The feedback I’ve had is that it is very relatable. People have either been through a similar experience and thought they were the only one or they’ve wondered what really happens when you’ve been through a bit of life, and are starting again, but in a whole new online dating scene.”

She hopes people who have seen the show will encourage their Wellington mates to check it out. And yes, there really is a man from Gonville.

The Man from Gonville and other adventures in Tinderland plays at Wellington’s Fringe Bar, 6pm, February 22-25. Tickets are $15 from fringe.co.nz, or $20 at the door.