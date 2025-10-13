The Kai Hub is back on its feet but still needs a helping hand

Tamia Hurtado is the new chairperson at Whanganui Kai Hub after serving as a trustee and then treasurer on the board over the past two and a half years.

Hurtado has lived in Whanganui for most of her life and has been with the Kai Hub over the past 2.5 years, serving in various roles on the board of trustees.

“I was really lucky to be involved with such an awesome group of people that were on the board when I joined... all passionate about the project and what we were doing,” she said.

She recently took over the role of chairperson, replacing Dr Rose Soame, and having previously served as a trustee and then treasurer.

The Kai Hub has a three-year maximum service policy for the board - meaning Hurtado will only be able to serve in this role for the next few months.

“Hopefully it’s just enough time to see the project through and find some stability and momentum for all of us,” she said.

Finding more regular donors may not only be needed to return to full operations, but to continue operating at reduced capacity, she said.

“We really want people to know how much we appreciate their support, but also that continued support is really important as we go forward.

“It would still be awesome to reach that 100%.”

The Kai Hub’s goal for 2026 was to secure business sponsors.

This may take the form of direct monetary contributions as well as donated goods and services.

“There’s a lot that goes into running a place like the Kai Hub,” she said.

“In the last year it was still 60,000 kilos of food — which is a lot of food that would have gone to waste.”