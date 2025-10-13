Advertisement
The Kai Hub is back on its feet but still needs a helping hand

Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The Whanganui Kai Hub is still in operation having met 80% of its fundraising goal with workers (from left) Sasha Hemme, Eryn Gribble, Rocky Dew and Sue Lumsden redistributing rescued surplus food.

The Kai Hub will continue to operate at a reduced capacity with 80% of its fundraising goal met.

The Whanganui community food rescue and redistribution organisation, which opened its doors in 2022, faced closure earlier in the year.

It launched a fundraising drive to get regular donations of $10

