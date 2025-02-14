Cullinane College principal Tony McBride said vaping presented a new challenge as it could be done much more discreetly than smoking.
“We maintain a strong staff presence around the grounds at break times, and along with 24-hour CCTV coverage, in order to do our best to deter students from vaping at school.”
Installing vape detectors in student bathrooms in 2023 had an immediate impact in reducing the number of students congregating in these areas to vape.
Booker said their school had tried focusing more on disciplinary action such as students being stood down for vaping, but had found it was “genuinely ineffective”.
“It tends to be the same people coming back again and again, so we weren’t addressing the underlying reasons for why people vape,” he said.
“It may be something that’s supported at home, or they might not know the risks, and it might be to cope with anxiety or stress.”
McBride said the most important thing was for there to be communication between the school and home to try to break any addiction cycle, although this was not easy.
Some vapes had nicotine levels of 50 mcg which was much higher than a cigarette, McBride said.
“It would be surprising if withdrawal symptoms were not contributing to some negative classroom behaviours,” he said.
Booker said they now focused on a more educative approach and used referrals to counselling services through Health New Zealand. Cullinane College and Ruapehu College also connected their students with councillors and addiction support services.
“Something could have been done a lot sooner,” she said.
Hancox said it would be difficult for schools to lower the number of students vaping without further legislation to prevent access to vapes, more regulation of vaping companies and shops, and efforts to reduce the appeal of vapes to young people.
“To stop vaping - that all has to be part of the package.”
Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.