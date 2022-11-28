Sport Whanganui’s Tough Kid is on again at Cooks Gardens this Friday. Photo / Supplied

Sport Whanganui’s Tough Kid is on again at Cooks Gardens this Friday. Photo / Supplied

Friday, December 2 will see Cooks Gardens full of local primary school students taking part in the Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Tough Kid® event, organised by Sport Whanganui.

Thirty-four schools with 2409 children are registered to run the fantastic course set up through Cooks Gardens with 18 obstacles. The event is supported once again by the major sponsor Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui.

This event is held each year for Whanganui tamariki from Year 3 to Year 8, with the vision to get them out there, being active and having fun.

And, although the course is certainly a challenge, Sport Whanganui ensures fun is top priority – kids will be slipping, sliding, climbing and crawling their way around the course with a smile from ear to ear!

From 10am to 2.30pm Cooks Gardens will be alive with kids running the course individually.

On the morning of Thursday, December 1, Sport Whanganui is also running the Quiet Hour – a chance for those kids who may get overwhelmed or overstimulated by the noise of Friday’s Tough Kid® to experience the course in a quiet, non-competitive environment.

Tough Teens for Years 9 and 10 students will also be held in the afternoon - a great chance to have a fun day out!

Sport Whanganui thanked all the local businesses and people that have sponsored obstacles, helping to build obstacles, or are giving up their time to help at the events.

We look forward to seeing all participants and supporters for a fun couple of days!



