Miss Wallace Gollan joins Daniel Hayles' Gold Nugget Pawn Shop Band at the Jazz Club on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Jazz Club welcomes the extraordinary Daniel Hayles to the stage of the St John's Club for its monthly meeting on Sunday, November 6.

Daniel is a force on the national music scene, and he and his peers are setting the standards for jazz performance. He has earned a post-graduate diploma in jazz piano at the New Zealand School of Music in Wellington, where he currently teaches, composes and arranges music. He is a protege of Dr Rodger Fox, and is a contributor to Rodger's musical tribute to Hone Tuwhare, which is currently touring the country.

Daniel brings with him his Gold Nugget Pawn Shop Band, a project that has been entertaining audiences throughout the country for 10 years. He is joined by Chris Buckland on tenor saxophone and Ben Hunt on trumpet – both members since the very first performance. Emma Hattaway comes in on double bass and Michael Jensen is behind the drums. The repertoire is "a toast to the New Orleans greats, including Dr John, Kermit Ruffins, Professor Longhair, Louis Prima, and more! Gold Nugget Pawn Shop will make your feet work with their infectious rhythms and tight, three-part harmonies."

This will be an outstanding musical event, with the Nuggets joined by vocalist Miss Wallace Gollan.

Wallace's music has been described as "a vibrant mosaic of soul, hip-hop and pop, her trademark jazz-influenced vocals and magnetic presence demonstrating her evolution as a songwriter to watch. Consistently connecting the dots between genres and influences, Wallace's artistic identity has become uniquely recognisable, with her jazz training and distinct harmonies captivating audiences around the globe".

The Details:

What: Daniel Hayles' Gold Nugget Pawn Shop Band.

When: Sunday, November 6. Doors open at 5.30pm; music starts at 6.30.

Where: St John's Club, 158 Glasgow St.

Tickets: General Admission $25. Members $15. Memberships are available at the door.