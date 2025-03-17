“The relief I felt when I brought the child back to safety was a pivotal moment – it made me realise that I truly had what was needed to put others first and preserve life and help in ways that matter.”

Wall said her background in rugby has contributed to her success getting through policing training.

“The lessons learned on the rugby field, such as teamwork, dedication, and resilience, are values I carry with me into my work every day,” she said.

Shaniqka Wall (left) lands a counterpunch on Maya Fier in their tough bout in 2020.

Wall’s initial interest in policing was kicked-started by her great-grandfather and his stories.

He often spoke of his four siblings who joined the police force from the small town of Woodville and, despite their humble beginnings, went far in their careers and made a significant impact.

“Hearing those stories as a child left a lasting impression on me, and I knew I wanted to continue that legacy,” Wall said.

Wall hopes to build stronger connections with the community and be a part of the generational change the police force needs.

“I believe in the power of positive transformation, not just for myself, but for the world around me. The work is hard, the learning never stops, but it is an incredibly rewarding path that I am ready to embrace,” Wall said.

Her advice for other aspiring police officers is to start preparing now, no matter what age you are or what stage of life you are in.

“It doesn’t have to be complex. Commit to doing something as simple as a block run every night, and you’ll find yourself ready to apply when the time comes,” she said.

“It’s all about taking that first step and pushing yourself to be the best version of yourself, not just for you, but for the people you will serve.

“The path that brought me to the police was not a straight one, but it was one driven by the desire for a meaningful career change, with endless avenues to grow and serve.”

Wall, with the other 75 graduates, will start their first day next Monday, March 24.







