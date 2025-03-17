Advertisement
The ‘defining moment’ that inspired Whanganui’s newest police recruit Shaniqka Wall

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Recent Wing 382 graduate Constable Shaniqka Wall is returning to Whanganui to start her career in the police.

Whanganui’s newest police recruit is returning to the town where she once rescued a boy from the Whanganui River – a “defining moment” in her decision to join the police.

Former Whanganui Girls’ College student Shaniqka Wall is one of 76 constables who have graduated from Wing 382.

Wall attended the college as a teenager and competed in a range of sports, including rugby, boxing and waka ama.

It was through her waka ama experience that she had that “defining moment” which reaffirmed her desire to be a police officer; rescuing a young boy who had fallen into the flooded Whanganui River.

“I ran to the boat shed, grabbed my waka and paddled out to rescue him near the town bridge,” she said.

“The relief I felt when I brought the child back to safety was a pivotal moment – it made me realise that I truly had what was needed to put others first and preserve life and help in ways that matter.”

Wall said her background in rugby has contributed to her success getting through policing training.

“The lessons learned on the rugby field, such as teamwork, dedication, and resilience, are values I carry with me into my work every day,” she said.

Shaniqka Wall (left) lands a counterpunch on Maya Fier in their tough bout in 2020.
Wall’s initial interest in policing was kicked-started by her great-grandfather and his stories.

He often spoke of his four siblings who joined the police force from the small town of Woodville and, despite their humble beginnings, went far in their careers and made a significant impact.

“Hearing those stories as a child left a lasting impression on me, and I knew I wanted to continue that legacy,” Wall said.

Wall hopes to build stronger connections with the community and be a part of the generational change the police force needs.

“I believe in the power of positive transformation, not just for myself, but for the world around me. The work is hard, the learning never stops, but it is an incredibly rewarding path that I am ready to embrace,” Wall said.

Her advice for other aspiring police officers is to start preparing now, no matter what age you are or what stage of life you are in.

“It doesn’t have to be complex. Commit to doing something as simple as a block run every night, and you’ll find yourself ready to apply when the time comes,” she said.

“It’s all about taking that first step and pushing yourself to be the best version of yourself, not just for you, but for the people you will serve.

“The path that brought me to the police was not a straight one, but it was one driven by the desire for a meaningful career change, with endless avenues to grow and serve.”

Wall, with the other 75 graduates, will start their first day next Monday, March 24.

