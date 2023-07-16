Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

The Chronicle Q&A with Stanley Manthyng: Matariki reflections, dinner with the Don and painting modern icons

Liz Wylie
By
4 mins to read
Whanganui artist Stanley Manthyng with the David Bowie portrait he was working on when the artist died in 2016. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui artist Stanley Manthyng with the David Bowie portrait he was working on when the artist died in 2016. Photo / Bevan Conley

You are known as a visual artist, musician and house renovator - are there other strings to your bow that people don’t know about?

I enjoy beading - I buy old necklaces from second-hand shops

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle