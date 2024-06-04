Whanganui Regional Museum's Max Reeves loves the laid-back pace of life and the ease of getting around in his adopted city. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Regional Museum's Max Reeves loves the laid-back pace of life and the ease of getting around in his adopted city. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Regional Museum pou manaaki [visitor experience leader] Max Reeves moved from the South Island to take up his new role last year. Liz Wylie caught up with him to hear about his life and work in the River City.

How do you like the lifestyle after spending a couple of seasons in Whanganui?

I like it. I live out east and there is a great atmosphere. Very laid-back and go-with-the-flow, which suits me well. I enjoy the access to the outdoors. Everything I do in my week is just a short walk - or an even shorter cycle - away, and thanks to the river, it’s always a lovely trip.

What do you like to do during weekends?

I normally go to the market on Saturday for some Biscoff brownies and a coffee. I try to get in at least one decent walk. That could be from Pūtiki to the rail bridge, the rail bridge to Ūpokongaro, or a drive out to Sutherland’s Puriri Bush. It’s getting problematic - when I meet people, they tell me they’ve seen me walking around. Otherwise, I’ve been taking the chance to explore this part of the country after growing up down south. I recently went on my first tramp in the Tararua Forest Park and was blown away.

When you host visitors from out of town, where do you like to take them?

My mum and sister came up for one night, and I was amazed at how much we fit in. Market in the morning, out to Ūpokongaro for a gin tasting at Papaiti, lunch at Mint, a trip to the museum (of course), a coffee at Article, then to the NZ Glassworks (where Mum found Dad’s birthday present), Katie Brown’s (where Mum thinks she found her next birthday present) and dinner at Maria Lane.

What are you reading right now?

I like to collect old Caxton Press publications and I’ve found a second-hand shop that has quite a few editions of Landfall. So, I’ve been reading a lot of mid-century New Zealand poetry lately.

What is the best book you’ve ever read?

“Ever” is too hard, but Lanny by Max Porter is fantastic. It’s definitely the best thing I’ve read recently. My favourite author is Terry Pratchett, and I love Sam Vines, so let’s say Night Watch since its cover is inspired by one of my favourite paintings.

Which music have you been listening to, and do you have a favourite artist at the moment?

Various subgenres of hip-hop and electronic music, mixed in with a bit of folk. Lately, I’ve been listening to a lot of Ludic and Liam K Swiggs. I’ve also been revisiting some of my favourites from my 20s, so Das Racist, Spark Master Tape and Culprate.

Name three famous people (living or dead) you would like to host at a dinner party and why you would choose them.

Sean Lock, Bill Burr and Rik Mayall. They’re my favourite comedians. What’s the point of a party if you aren’t laughing?

Have you always worked at museums and what do you enjoy most about your work?

Since finishing university, I’ve worked in museums, art galleries and libraries. Before that, I worked at the Tiwai [aluminium] smelter and various cafes and restaurants. I enjoy working in visitor experience because I love the various ways museums, libraries and galleries can enrich people’s lives. Everyone has a different reason for visiting these places, and helping them get what they want out of their visit is very rewarding.

If you had chosen a different career path, what do you think that would have been?

When I went to uni for post-grad, I looked at art school, a master’s in creative writing, and museum studies. Ultimately, I chose the “sensible” option, and have never regretted it. If I wasn’t doing this, I’d probably be an aspiring artist under-appreciated in their own time.

Do you have a favourite film and if so how many times have you watched it?

Brazil (1985), directed by Terry Gilliam. I’ve only seen it twice, though. My most-watched film is probably something I loved as a kid. Smart money is on Shrek or The Lion King.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.