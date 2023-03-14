Audrey McCosh has been a fitness fanatic since her school days.

Audrey McCosh is a Whanganui-based nutrition and fitness coach and the former owner of Revitalise gym. She answers 10 questions from Mike Tweed.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

Walking the bridges and doing the [Durie Hill] stairs. They are good for you. I take lots of people there, who, for whatever weird reason, have never done them before.

Is there any form of fitness/exercise you say “no way” to?

It’s bad to say because I know it’s really good for me, but it would probably be yoga. Now that I’m getting older though, it’s looking a little bit more appetising. I’ll try anything really, though.

What led you to this profession?

I started with fitness at school - running and stuff like that. When I was 18, I joined a gym and had a passion for it. It was about me, to begin with, I just loved anything that was exercise, but once I learned that people were asking me questions and I had the ability to help people, that strongly became my focus. I worked for 12 years in corporate and basically walked away from that life and bought a gym instead. I realised I was climbing the wrong ladder.

How would you like to see Whanganui in 50 years?

I would like to see it grow, and the main centre and waterfront more vibrant. Walking around the bridges is awesome but other than when the [Whanganui River] markets are on, there isn’t that nice little buzz. For me, I would like to see the whole waterfront developed. We’re lacking down there a bit. There are so many amazing people here doing things like the [Mainstreet] Caboodle over the Christmas period. How do we keep that vibrancy going down that way?

Is just getting started the hardest part of a fitter, healthier lifestyle?

Definitely. Once you get moving, you’re letting off endorphins and feeling good. Getting started is the hardest thing in any part of life, fitness or not. You have to think about it and take action. Hardly anyone says after doing fitness that they feel worse. It’s about thinking of the end results. Why are you running and what do you want to achieve? It comes down to your “why” and what’s going to motivate you to get out there and do it.

If fitness was off the table, what would you do instead?

Life coaching or being a counsellor. I like helping people see their potential. When I look at fitness, I look at sleep, stress, hormones, nutrition, fitness and self-worth. Fitness is only a small part of what I really do. I would probably do psychiatry papers and learn to counsel a lot more.

Which event from history would you have most liked to be at?

Three-day eventing at the Olympic Games on a Mark Todd year. Not so much now, but I was really into horse riding. It was just for enjoyment. I would go and watch because competing would be much too stressful.

What is Whanganui’s best-kept secret?

I’m going to go with the little Indian takeaway in Springvale [Curry To Go]. It’s just reopened after forever. Onion bhajis are my go-to, and a chicken vindaloo.

What does the future of fitness look like? Will fads come and go?

There are always things coming and going, and the plus in that is, it can get people interested. There is no downfall in making a step in the right direction to improve health and fitness. As far as nutrition goes, it always comes down to the basics. I don’t believe in fads and I’m always a bit sceptical about all these different diets. It depends on a person’s history and what their goal is. It’s very individualised and personal. The problem with a lot of stuff out there is it’s “one-size-fits-all” which, in the long-term, can be a danger to someone’s health.

What’s an example of a healthy take on a sugary treat?

I make raw slices. They’ve got nuts and seeds and coconut oil in them, with a bit of protein powder to sweeten it up. They are really nutritious and there’s nothing bad in them. I make a slice every week. There are thousands of different recipes out there. You can tweak pretty much anything and still make it healthy.















