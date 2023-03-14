Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The Chronicle Q&A: Whanganui fitness coach Audrey McCosh

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Audrey McCosh has been a fitness fanatic since her school days.

Audrey McCosh has been a fitness fanatic since her school days.

Audrey McCosh is a Whanganui-based nutrition and fitness coach and the former owner of Revitalise gym. She answers 10 questions from Mike Tweed.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

Walking the bridges

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle