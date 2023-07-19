Andy Henshaw from Roots Brewing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Andy Henshaw is the owner of Whanganui beer brewer Roots Brewing Co. Finn Williams asked him 10 questions.

Why did you get into brewing initially?

Like many, I started out using kits when I went flatting. It was horrible stuff, really, but it was cheap so we drank it. Fast-forward a few years and I decided to start brewing from scratch and became fascinated with the whole process.

What do you enjoy about brewing?

Everything. The creativity it allows, the blending of science, art and intuition. I also enjoy the social aspect, being able to share the end result and have people enjoy something I created.

What have you learned about brewing since starting Roots?

I’ve learned heaps. And continue to learn. The range of beers that can be brewed and the different methods to achieve your desired result is astounding. Virtually every time I talk to another brewer, I pick up something new. Oh, and how much cleaning is involved - there is a lot of cleaning.

Do you think Whanganui is a good town for brewing?

Without a doubt. I first thought of opening a brewery in the late 1990s, but it took until 2018 for it to happen. Whanganui hadn’t had a brewery for almost 60 years, and that’s just wrong. We righted that wrong, and it’s fantastic to see the new breweries and distilleries starting up.

What’s the secret to a good pint of beer?

It has to be brewed with passion and care, so you get to the end of the pint and think, ‘I really enjoyed that’.

In line with that, what’s the best way to enjoy a pint of beer?

Having it with friends, in any setting.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I’m a small business owner, I don’t get free time! Really though, I spend it hanging out with my family, be it hiking, skiing, general adventuring or chilling, or a lazy round of golf with my mates.

What’s the best thing about living in Whanganui?

It’s a good size so it doesn’t take long to get anywhere. To be able to ski in the morning and go for a fish or surf in the afternoon is pretty special. I’m also loving how more ways for people to get out and enjoy themselves are popping up with the arts scene, great local musicians, plenty of parks and sporting opportunities, and some good petrolhead fun to be had.

If you had access to a time machine, but could only use it for one return trip, where would you go?

As long as I could take my kids with me, I’d go back in time so they could meet their grandma. Otherwise, I’d go a couple hundred years into the future just to be nosy.

What’s one thing you’d like to see change about Whanganui?

I’d like to see a tap room at Roots. I’m working on that, though.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.