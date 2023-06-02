After 60 years in the pool, Marie Baker has no plans to retire from swim teaching yet. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s Marie Baker is president of the Royal Life Saving Society New Zealand and was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to lifesaving and swimming. She answers 10 questions from reporter Eva de Jong.

What’s been your most memorable moment from lifesaving?

Years ago I used to teach resuscitation in schools as a field officer in lifesaving. I suddenly started being greeted in the streets by children saying “there’s the mouth-to-mouth lady”.

Where did your love of the water come from?

I was born in Pātea and my father was a very good swimmer and tied up with lifesaving. We basically grew up in the surf and the river. When I was just 10 years old I swam the Bridge to Beach race — it started from the town bridge and you swam all the way down the river to the beach. They don’t usually let 10-year-old kids into open water like that but I managed to do it. I was a competitive swimmer and I’ve been swim teaching since the pool opened in Whanganui.

What’s a fact about yourself that might surprise people?

I’ve got a twin brother and I also gave birth to a boy and girl pair of twins. Then my daughter had twins who were a boy and girl as well. It’s definitely a trait in the family. I’ve said to all my granddaughters, you’ve got a very good chance of having twins.

Do you ever get tired of being in the pool?

At one time I was doing 62 classes a week in the pool and lifesaving lessons as well and that’s when I did start getting tired. When you’re teaching lessons in the water, you’ll be there for a good three hours and when you get out it’s very cold. It’s funny because you think the pool’s nice and warm but when you’ve been in there for a while without a wet suit, you’re just dying for a hot shower once you hop out.

You’re a cancer survivor and have been involved with the Cancer Society for 20 years. How has that work impacted you?

I think a lot of us go through life thinking we’ll get old one day but then when you get a diagnosis you really realise the importance of life. Every day is a good day and every day is special. I started off as a volunteer support person for breast cancer and then eventually became president of the Cancer Society and I’m still on the executive board today. I think it’s about understanding that word “cancer” because when you get told you’ve been diagnosed, it’s a shock. I’ve been lucky and my outcome’s been good but there are other people who are struggling and I try to help them.

How did it feel to be awarded an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to lifesaving and swimming?

It was very moving. When you get an award like that it’s quite humbling. I really didn’t expect it because I don’t think people quite understand just how much enjoyment I get out of teaching and that’s why I do it. The awards ceremony was at Government House and it was absolutely incredible.

How did you find your years of competitive swimming?

My secondary schooling was at Hāwera Tech and, in those days, I used to have to do very early-morning trainings before I caught the bus and then we never got home until after 4.30pm and I would have to do an evening training. The advantage back then, in some ways, was that in the wintertime, because there were no heated pools, you got time off but we still had to do callisthenics. Then in September and October we were back into the icy cold water for trainings.

What’s kept you being a swim teacher for so long? What do you love about the job?

The most enjoyable part is seeing the children’s reactions and their joy. Particularly with special-needs kids when they start achieving some of the goals that I’ve set for them and they start enjoying being in the water. Also watching parents play with their children and teaching them that being in the water is not a frightening thing. Even my kids say to me “Mum why haven’t you retired?” and I say well why should I when I come home every day and feel it was worthwhile.

Do you have a favourite swimming stroke?

As a competitive swimmer, I was a medley swimmer and I did freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke so I normally change from one to the other. Now as I’m getting older I like my breaststroke and doing sidestroke because it’s relaxing and easy.

What’s the most valuable lifesaving tip you teach?

Dry rescues are one of the most important things we can get across and that you don’t have to necessarily jump in during a rescue. Often the last thing you should do is jump in; instead, it’s about looking for a stick or pole and something to throw out to the person for them to grab.