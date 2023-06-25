Riverland Family Park owner Michael Wilson with Baxter.

Michael Wilson is the owner of Whanganui’s Riverland Family Park on Anzac Parade. He talks to Zaryd Wilson.

How did you end up owning and operating an amusement park in Whanganui?

Bought the business in 2012. The land’s actually leased from the council. We’ve just slowly been doing it up and getting new go-karts, and adding in the food truck. We came over from South Africa. We got in here with a new business visa because the business was basically about to close. We just saw potential in it. It’s an ongoing project.

You would’ve had some challenges over those years with flooding and Covid-19?

Flooding, yeah, that was a bad one. It took us nine months to get back up and running after the 2015 flood. And it will happen again, it’s only a matter of when, but at least we’re a bit more prepared for it now.

What’s a big no-no on a mini golf course?

People hitting each other with clubs. We’ve had two ladies go to the hospital. Touch wood, but we’ve had nobody injured on the go-karts, and that’s what you’d be worried about more. But, literally, a kid swinging a golf club and the mother bending down got hit above the eye - five stitches.

What do you enjoy about the job?

I enjoy working outdoors. People have said I should do indoor go-karts, but I would just hate working indoors. We’ve got the sun and the weather to contend with, but that has pros and cons.

And then it’s just about meeting people and having a chat with them. It’s one of those businesses where you wake up and you don’t mind going to work because it’s not a job you don’t feel like doing.

If you could invite three guests to dinner, who would they be?

Damon Hill, former Formula 1 racing driver. He used to be my hero. Dad - I would’ve loved him to have seen what we’ve done here. He’s passed away. Mum. Mum’s here, she arrived from South Africa last Wednesday.

What can you tell me about the type of tourists you get here?

Most of it is actually domestic tourism. A lot of people are from Wellington and Auckland, and those who haven’t been to Whanganui say how great it is and that they didn’t realise it was so nice, that we’re pretty lucky with the weather here. Whanganui is right up here with the best. It’s really laid-back here.

What do you do for amusement when you’re not here?

I love sailing. I’ve got a little boat at home and I’m getting ready to do a trip from here to the Abel Tasman. I really wish we had a nice harbour, which hopefully we will get soon. Golf - I used to play three times a week and hopefully will get back into it soon. Golf’s a nice thing, especially as you get older.

What’s the secret to mini golf?

Well, most people try to hit the ball too hard. The biggest tip is not to try to get it in on the first hit. Try to plan it so that you’re going to get in the hole on the second.

We’ve got a few challenging holes. There are a few holes that can mess up your scorecard a lot. There are a lot of people who really love mini golf, and they go around the country and play every course they can, and a lot say ours is one of the best. That’s nothing to do with me, that’s the guy who designed it and made it originally.

What’s one thing from a tourism point of view that Whanganui is missing?

We’ve often said it needs 10-pin bowling. We’ve looked into that. The problem is, it’s a lot to set it up. I’m too old to take a chance on something like that. I think we could have a really nice restaurant on the waterfront. It’s not just about having a meal. It’s about sitting outdoors and seeing people walking past. When I do go down to Wellington or to Auckland, I do enjoy going to some of the waterfront restaurants.