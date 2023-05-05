Comedian Kajun Brooking's career took off after a "joke" post on Facebook. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui comedian Kajun Brooking tells Chronicle reporter Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara New Zealanders never had humour to begin with, but that’s okay because the lack of humour here is somewhat funny and makes us who we are today.

Tell us about the comedy stint you have going on — where did that idea come from?

By accident bro, just as a joke, missus reckoned she’d put up a post on Facebook, the bros then jumped on too and before you know it, couple of “you won’t’s” later and I’m in the game. Three years now bro.

Have New Zealanders lost their sense of humour? Are we just dry these days?

New Zealanders have always been dry. It’s the way the “dryness” is that makes New Zealand comedy the way it is. And the world loves it. Covid, though, that’s given all of New Zealand a reason to look for a laugh.

Do you compare yourself to other legends in your realm?

I used to think at the start of the career “oh, I hope the bro before bombs”. I’d hope that the act before was stink-as so that would level me up. But no, comedy is a collaborative conveyor belt and it’s polar opposite, we build on our collective energy.

When we meet up where are you taking me for a kai? Your shout too.

Thai House Express. My daughter works there. Fast kai, mean service and always see a bro, sis or cuzzy there aye.

Serious now, what do you do for a living?

I work in management at The Warehouse here in Whanganui. Man, you know that people hardly recognise me here.

What did the young Kajun want to be when he was young Kajun?

I either wanted to be a marine biologist. Or a Mongrel Mob member haha, fair reason too, all the money, cars and flash stuff. I grew up in Hastings around the Mob pads.

Do you ever take a step back and think first about what you say to make us laugh, or are you just in there, no regrets?

I go off gut instinct bro, I trust what I say. Especially after a heckle or comment where I have to react fast, just got to say what I have to say and hope it acts in the best interest of the listener. I don’t intend to offend. But I back myself up if needed.

There must be a buildup of ihi (energy) from all the jokes you tell. Where do you go to replenish that energy?

After an act or performing night, I just go home. I get tired of travelling and staying at motels. So when I’m home after an act I jam MWII on the box and roast fools, haha.

What’s your stage prep like?

S**t my pants, get nervous, have a near anxiety attack. Ahhh but then I remember, entertainment is in my blood. My grandfather was in Māori entertainment group the Māori Hi-5s. So it’s in the blood bro. I literally look up, think of him, think of God and I settle on stage.

Which comedian did you look up to as a young buck?

Billy T. James. He challenged status quo, pissed a few people off on his way and opened up a new set of emotions a lot of men in my life were shut off from. Billy T subtly brought emotion to our nation.

— This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air