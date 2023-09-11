Whanganui Jockey Club operations manager Bret Field. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bret Field is the operations manager of the Whanganui Jockey Club. He sat down to answer 10 questions from Finn Williams.

What got you into horse racing?

I got into it because of my family. My father was mad about racing, and my brother is a trainer who’s still training over on the Gold Coast.

At first, I ran the equine and animal skills department at Training For You, so it was a natural progression into working at the jockey club.

What work do you do as the operations manager of the Whanganui Jockey Club?

It’s a very diverse role. I run the club and also oversee the function centre at the racecourse, which involves managing a large venue and dealing with a large range of stakeholders and events.

How does the local racing scene in Whanganui compare to other areas?

We’ve punched above our weight for quite some time. While Whanganui has always been seen as the little brother to Awapuni [Palmerston North] and New Plymouth, we like the underdog tag and have produced many characters and successes both domestically and internationally over the years.

We’re also proud of our status as the oldest racing club still operating at our original venue, which we’ve raced out of since 1848.

When are the best times or weekends to come to watch some racing in Whanganui?

Usually, we have around 11 race meetings throughout the year, including four Saturday meetings this season. Those ones are always well-attended. People can check the club’s website for race dates.

What are some races you’d suggest people who aren’t into racing watch?

Locally, a lot of non-racing fans attend our Christmas at the Races meetings in work groups or organisations and get exposed to the industry and its entertainment that way. Outside of Whanganui, the prestige and drama of the Melbourne Cup always brings eyes to racing.

How do you like to spend your time outside of work?

With rugby, racing and beer. Other than that, I’m into a range of sports and music and I like to keep busy on my family’s lifestyle property.

Is there anything you’d like to do, or goals you want to meet in the next five years?

Professionally, the club and I want to make our 175th-anniversary celebrations the best they can be later this year. Personally, I’m looking forward to a month away for some overseas travel next year. Holistically, I’d like to see humanity and the earth prosper under a new system in this ever-changing world.

What do you like about living in Whanganui?

I was born and bred here. I worked and travelled overseas but always loved Whanganui for what it is. It’s always been a well-kept secret and has all the elements and convenience for a great lifestyle.

Is there anything about Whanganui you think could be improved?

Community. To have positive people working together on projects and initiatives without all the bureaucracy.

