Succulents snuck into Cheryl Rangi's life after she became a mum. Photo / Supplied

Cheryl Rangi is the founder of AngelEye Creations, a Whanganui-based company that creates succulent arrangements and crystal art decor.

What is your favourite thing to do in Whanganui?

That would probably be going out to Bason Reserve for picnics and walks with the kids. It was my mum’s favourite place. She has passed away so it’s kind of like my connection to her as well. I also got married there.

You’re allowed any one person from history to dinner. Who would it be and why?

My mum, for sure. I miss her and there are so many things I want to ask her that I can’t.

How would you like to see Whanganui in 10 years?

I would love to see the main (Victoria) avenue to go back to the time when all the shops were full and people wanted to shop here in town. There seem to be so many empty buildings everywhere. It would be cool to see them restored and actually used as shops again.

How did succulents find their way into your career path?

I’ve always loved succulents because of their look. They’re easy to grow too. I started off wanting to do a home project and I found a lady who had lots for sale so I bought them. My home project never happened because I started making gardens for other people. One of my friends lost her dad so I made a little garden with a night light. She loved it and wanted to buy more for gifts. Through word of mouth, it all sort of spiralled.

A quick browse on your website unearths a troll adoption centre. What’s that all about?

Growing up I just loved Trolls (doll). I got an idea about replacing the hair with crystals and plants and they proved to be really, really popular. I had to start buying Trolls in bulk. As long as they keep making them I should be good.

It’s very nostalgic. I wouldn’t say that’s with the older generation, more the middle-aged generation.

What advice would you give your 15-year-old self?

Wow, that’s a hard one. One part of me says you should be more sensible financially but the other part says life is too short so live for today. How about live for today but don’t spend all your money?

What do you think Whanganui’s best-kept secret is?

LADS Brewing. They have worked their butts off and produced a really good beer. It’s cool that you can go there any time, rain or shine, to try one at their outdoor garden bar. They’re in the process of building a deck as well. I’ve got to give a shout-out to LADS’ hot chips, too. Me and the twinnies go there just for that.

Has the River City embraced your business?

It has, but because a lot of my stuff is online, things are mostly verbal (word of mouth). I have people from all over New Zealand but I really want to reach more locals. Getting to the (Whanganui River) markets each week is a big upheaval for me when I have to take all my stuff. I’m trying to get myself out there in other ways, though.

What were you doing before launching AngelEye?

I’ve been going for about three years with this but before that, I was studying to be an ECE (early childhood education) teacher. My studying stopped when I got pregnant, and I had a really complicated twin pregnancy so literally, I had to stop doing everything. When my boys were babies, that’s when the succulents happened. They fitted in really well with being a stay-at-home mum.

Is there anything you would want to change about Whanganui?

I wouldn’t change anything but I would like to see different things brought here, like stuff for the kiddies to do. You’ve got a place like Cloud9 (trampoline park) in Palmerston North. It would be great to have that here in Whanganui.

AngelEye Creations has an open day at 9 Toi St on May 13. It runs from 10am to 2pm.