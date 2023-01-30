Peter Shepherd in The Boring Gallery in Taupō Quay. Photo / Paul Brooks

The lure of the art gallery proved too much for Peter Shepherd. After four years running The Red Door Gallery in Putiki, with his wife Debby, they sold up in 2021 and took a new turn on the creative pathway.

Now, Peter has come out of gallery hiatus and taken over the exhibition space previously occupied by mosaic artist Louise Herdman, that shop front attached to the Community Arts Centre in Taupō Quay.

It’s a joint three-generation venture with daughter Alyssia Anderson and grandson Eligh Anderson, and they’ve called it The Boring Gallery, though it’s anything but.

“I enjoy this,” says Peter. “People interaction, displaying art, trying new things.” He likes the location and how close he is to emerging artists who exhibit in the Community Arts Centre.

He admits he has had mixed reactions to the name of the gallery, but the point is, people have actually come into the gallery to express their opinion.

Eligh’s main medium is different, and often unexpected, types of wood, and his art is displayed in The Boring Gallery.

“He’s producing some pretty cool work,” says Peter. Eligh also designs and makes furniture, and he produces a range of wood treatment emulsions.

Alyssia’s figurines are beautifully displayed in the gallery and they are proving to be in demand, as is her jewellery.

“It’s a new thing for her, but she feels like she’s found her niche,” says Peter.

Peter’s work is varied, with prints of iconic figures and well-known images from the man depicted on Zig-Zag rolling papers to coins old and new, and much more. Coins turn up in his own style of jewellery. His useful, larger, trademark items made from upcycled materials are also in evidence. Look out for the large insects above you. In a lot of his work, Peter loves to experiment. Be prepared to be surprised.

The work of another local artist, Steve Selfe, is also represented. Fans of a previous clock exhibition will recognise his style.

The Boring Gallery has been open since January 9. Most items are for sale.

“It’s a good feeling to be back into it,” says Peter. He plans on extending the gallery upstairs later this year in stage two of the venture.

The aim is to increase the variety of works exhibited and build the gallery over time.

“I just wanted to get it going, and so far, we’ve had a good response.”

He says he has a lot of support from the Arts Centre and enjoys being the “face” of the multiple galleries and attractions.