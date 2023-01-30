Grant Sidaway will speak about understanding and using technology at a talk on February 16. Photo / Petrina Hodgson

SeniorNet Whanganui invites you to join Grant Sidaway, long the national face of SeniorNet, who will be speaking at Hakeke Street Community Centre and Library, 65 Hakeke St, Whanganui East, at 10am on Thursday, February 16 with a presentation entitled ‘Why Technology is More Useful the Older we Get’.

This will be an informative and entertaining presentation open to all Whanganui people over 50 years of age (or those who just feel like they are). There are many of you out there who simply don’t realise what a benefit communication technology (eg. smartphones) can be, how much easier it is to learn from someone your own age, and how much it can change your life for the better. Come and learn about how useful technology can be, and how to go about learning the skills needed to use it. So please, join us.

Entry is free. Morning tea is provided. Start the new year by getting yourself more connected with family and friends, making it easier to manage your daily life, and making that life more enjoyable. If you have questions to ask, ask them. Remember: “There is no such thing as a stupid question, only stupid answers.”

One of the most essential aspects of leading a healthy later life is keeping the brain active, and in a fast-changing world, we are compelled to learn about digital communication lest we become isolated and disadvantaged. Learning through SeniorNet can help on both counts, and it is the only Whanganui organisation solely dedicated to doing just that.