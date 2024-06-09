Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

The advantages of being an older man - Rob Rattenbury

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
As younger men, King Charles and Rob Rattenbury chatted over lunch. "He really liked my opinion on growing dwarf beans." Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

As younger men, King Charles and Rob Rattenbury chatted over lunch. "He really liked my opinion on growing dwarf beans." Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Rob Rattenbury is a retired police officer who lives in Whanganui. He has written a weekly column for the Chronicle since 2019.

OPINION

Hmm, I see I missed out on the King’s Birthday Honours last Monday. Do you have to apply?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle