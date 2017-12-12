Advertisement
Temporary Whanganui homes for telco companies Vodafone and Spark

Liz Wylie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Whanganui Chronicle·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Vodafone have a customer support booth at Trafalgar Square. Photo by Bevan Conley.

Spark and Vodafone have both found temporary premises in Whanganui after both companies closed their Victoria Ave stores last week.

Vodafone closed their shop at 61 Victoria Ave because of "earthquake issues" and Spark's retail outlet at 65 Victoria Ave is closed while the company is "working with the landlord to strengthen the premises."

Spark opened a new temporary store at 79 Victoria Ave on Tuesday while Vodafone have set up a kiosk at Trafalgar Square shopping centre.

"The Whanganui store is a valued part of the retail network and we remain absolutely committed to having a presence in town," said Spark communications advisor Chloe Ferrand.

Spark have a new temporary home in the former Postie Plus building in Victoria Ave. Photo by Bevan Conley.
"We will either be returning to the existing site once remedial work has been completed or will be opening at a new location."

Ms Ferrand said the Spark store and the local Spark Manawatu/Whanganui business hub will "co-locate" for the next couple of months.

"We will be there during the summer period to ensure we are able to continue to offer a great service to the local community."

Read more: Whanganui Spark and Vodafone stores close

Vodafone have set up a kiosk at the Trafalgar Square shopping centre.

"We encourage our customers to come and visit us there for the time being," said communications manager Elissa Downey.

"We are looking to establish a temporary store location very soon."

Spark have said that the closure came after a nationwide audit of health and safety requirements at its retail premises and the company's standard for earthquake resilience is more stringent than government building requirements.

