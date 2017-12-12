Vodafone have a customer support booth at Trafalgar Square. Photo by Bevan Conley.

Spark and Vodafone have both found temporary premises in Whanganui after both companies closed their Victoria Ave stores last week.

Vodafone closed their shop at 61 Victoria Ave because of "earthquake issues" and Spark's retail outlet at 65 Victoria Ave is closed while the company is "working with the landlord to strengthen the premises."

Spark opened a new temporary store at 79 Victoria Ave on Tuesday while Vodafone have set up a kiosk at Trafalgar Square shopping centre.

"The Whanganui store is a valued part of the retail network and we remain absolutely committed to having a presence in town," said Spark communications advisor Chloe Ferrand.