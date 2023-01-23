Terry Sarten.

By the time you read this we will have a new Prime Minister, and all eyes will be on that person to see what style of leadership they bring into the circus that is electioneering. There will never be another Jacinda Ardern. She demonstrated that it is possible to ‘do politics’ without resorting to ruthless combat. She showed that it is possible to be decisive and strong without sacrificing empathy and genuine compassion. She did not indulge in the childish behaviour that is so prevalent in politics. She was often the ‘adult’ when others were busy playing their ego-driven political games.

This has provided an alternative to the usual competitive power plays or outright lies that voters have had to put up with. Her gender presented a real challenge to many who believed politics should be done by men, with all the macho posturing and being ‘tough’ as the default sign of success.

There is an urgent need to move beyond such stereotypes. She has shown that it is possible to have power and use it wisely, to be strong, caring and kind. In the kingdom of misogyny, where power rules and the perceived loss of that power is a threat, Jacinda’s leadership style has been a challenge.

The death threats - and the misogyny-driven hostility towards her - were both pathetic and dangerous. Who was to know which of the authors of the many hate-filled diatribes was intending to actually try to kill her?

Jacinda Ardern’s departure is a victory for hateful misogyny. Photo / Kerry Marshall / Getty Images

To her credit, Jacinda did not publicly respond to the hate. Probably because she knew that responding and acknowledging that it was hurtful and distressing would be what the haters wanted and would allow them feel that somehow, they had won a victory.

Last weekend, I performed one of my new songs, which alludes to what is true in a world awash in conspiracies. It seemed very appropriate to sing the words “in that space that lies between hope and fear, we can find a place to start”. That is the space where Jacinda worked so hard to provide leadership. She spoke of hope and the value of communities that care. She also understood how fear can create its own contagion, providing a fertile ground for the spread of misinformation.

Her decision to resign from her role as Prime Minister will leave that space between hope and fear vacant. As another song says: “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”

Terry Sarten is a musician, writer and social worker. Visit his website at: https://www.terrysarten.co.nz. Feedback welcome: tgs@inspire.net.nz.



