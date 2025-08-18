Advertisement
Tears of joy and hunger at the airport - Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

The entire Page whānau ended up in tears at the airport. Photo / 123rf

Kevin Page
Opinion by Kevin Page
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.
So, after spending more than a year on the other side of the planet, No 1 Son has returned to good old New Zealand.

With him has come the Bride To Be and the Little Tacker, now some nine months old.

To say it was an emotional homecoming

