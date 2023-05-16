Students from Enviroschool Whanganui Intermediate visit Lismore Forest. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fifty-one teachers from across the Horizons Regional Council region will visit enviroschools to get ideas for “new sustainability projects” to teach to students.

Enviroschools regional coordinator Sarah Williams said teachers would have the opportunity to connect with each other next week.

“The last regional road trip was more than five years ago so this is a special opportunity for teachers after a few tough years navigating Covid to reconnect, and we are excited by the amount of interest.”

She said the aim of the road trip was to provide teachers with new learning and inspiration.

“We hope that teachers will be left feeling rejuvenated and ready to tackle some new sustainability projects in their own kura.”

Teachers would visit Whanganui Intermediate School and Brunswick School, which were both enviroschools, as well as Bushy Park Tarapuruhi.

There were currently 103 enviroschools across the Horizons region, from early childhood education through to primary and secondary sectors.

Williams said there was no right way towards achieving sustainability.

“Each school is on its own path - our team is here to help to smooth that path and make the journey easier.”

Williams said educators at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi offered a range of programmes to connect tamariki to native flora and fauna.

Horizons planned to host more regional days in the future.

“We are hoping to run more hui around the region, including a student-led hui for secondary students later in the year.”

The enviroschools programme aimed to create a generation of young people who would think and act sustainably, Williams said.

“The theme for this road trip is reflection and celebration, which is a huge part of the enviroschools kaupapa – small achievements over time create huge impacts.”

Williams said enviroschools carried out sustainability practices such as waste, biodiversity, transport and social justice.