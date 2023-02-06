Tea and Topics.

Gonville Library is proud to present our next Tea and Topics talk with Irene Davis. Irene is returning to the Gonville Library by popular demand. She did a well-liked presentation on healthy homes in July 2021, and a great presentation on home-based cleaning solutions in December. This talk by Irene is in co-operation with the La Fiesta Festival.

Irene is a new resident to New Zealand. She is a retired nurse and midwife, an undergraduate of naturopathy, a graduate in Chinese herbalism with a Shiatsu diploma, and she is now practising as a wellness and health coach, masseuse and Shiatsu therapist here in Whanganui.

As she explains herself: “She has a passion for living close with nature, watching her mother make her own soaps in the laundry copper and doonas from chicken feathers.”

Come and join us to touch and feel the basic skincare products you can make from your garden and pantry.

Just like previously, Irene asks that people bring a pen and paper, all their questions and an open mind. They’ll be able to take notes as she talks about the household ingredients she uses and explains how to turn them into non-toxic skincare products.

Tea and Topics will have its usual format, with a hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am, and there will be ample opportunity afterward to ask questions or share stories.

The Details

What: Tea and Topics: The Basics of Organic Skincare

When: Thursday, February 16, 10am - 12pm

Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St

Tickets: Free

A La Fiesta event.



