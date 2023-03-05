Kim Thornton will discuss lace making with lace bobbins at the Tea and Topics presentation. Photo/ Supplied

Kim Thornton will discuss lace making with lace bobbins at the Tea and Topics presentation. Photo/ Supplied

Making lace with lace bobbins is the next demonstration at Tea and Topics.

Kim Thornton will demonstrate the technique at Gonville Library this week.

Lace bobbins is a very old craft old craft, originating in many countries in Europe and counties in England and Ireland. The craft uses bobbins wound with thread making a series of “crosses and twists” of thread pinned onto a “pricking” pattern on a lace pillow.

Kim says she had the privilege to travel in 2019 to countries that still make lace and visited Slovenia, Belgium, Italy, the United Kindom and the United States.

“Watching an experienced lace maker is like watching a talented musician playing a piano. Their fingers dance across the bobbin.

“Lace can be a delicate accessory to fashion garments and home furnishings. Edgings, doilies and bookmarks are some of the items that can be made. The bobbins themselves are fascinating. Turned wood, carved bone, spangled or plain. They all have a purpose to achieve the desired effect.”

The Details

What: Tea and Topics: A Little Bit of Lace.

When: March 9, event starts at 10am with a hot drink and biscuit then presentation at 10.30am.

Where: Gonville Library, Whanganui.

Cost: Free