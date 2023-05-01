Tea and Topics: Get to know the Canine Friends Pet Therapy team

The Canine Friends Pet Therapy team.

This month, Gonville Library’s Tea and Topics session will discuss the Canine Friends Pet Therapy team.

Whanganui liaison officer Hannah Li and her team of volunteers will be at the session to discuss the organisation and introduce their team of pooches.

Canine Friends Pet Therapy is a nationwide network of people who share their well-behaved, friendly dogs with residents in aged care, hospital patients and with schoolchildren at reading sessions.

Dogs make ‘fur-tastic’ companions, and health research has confirmed that patients benefit from these visits and show great improvement in their health and attitude through interaction with visiting pets.

Dogs also make for great listeners when children are reading out loud to them. The talk will outline how people and organisations can request a visit and also how people can join as a volunteer with their own furry friend.

There will be a meet-and-greet with dogs that are already in the programme. In order to have this Tea and Topics talk in the library, a health and safety assessment has been completed and library staff and the dog’s handlers will be present and assisting at all times.

The Details

What: Tea and Topics - Canine Friends Pet Therapy team

When: Thursday, May 11. Hot drinks and biscuits served between 10am - 10.30am, followed by a presentation at 10.30am

Where: Gonville Library

Other: If you think you have the perfect canine companion to join this programme, contact the library ahead of the talk at 06 344 5872 to register your attendance and receive information on the assessment procedures.