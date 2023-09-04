Te Whatu Ora Whanganui has launched an initiative to provide dental care for pregnant people. Photo / Bevan Conley

An initiative to bring together maternity care and dental health for expectant mothers has been launched by Te Whatu Ora Whanganui.

The service offers a free full dental hygiene check-up for pregnant people in the second trimester (weeks 13 to 28) of their pregnancy.

Good oral health is closely linked to overall wellbeing for both mothers and their babies, and Te Whatu Ora Whanganui director of midwifery, maternal, child and youth, Lucy Pettit, recognised the connections between different aspects of health, especially during pregnancy.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to providing comprehensive care that addresses the needs of expectant mothers. By collaborating with our oral health department, we are excited to offer this new service to our community,” Pettit said.

An appointment can be organised by speaking with a person’s midwife or lead maternity carer (LMC) and should be done as early as possible in the pregnancy.

If the hygiene check-up shows a need for dental care, a Te Whatu Ora hygienist can advise about options and refer people to a dentist.

Pregnant people under the age of 18 can also access free dental care, while those over 18 can see support from Work and Income New Zealand.

To schedule a dental health check-up, people should contact their midwife or LMC.