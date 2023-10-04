Te Pukenga ECE lecturer and kaiarahi (leader) Jess Hemi (left) and UCOL ECE kaimahi (worker) Mariana Raukawa.

A new degree at UCOL/Te Pūkenga’s Whanganui campus is aimed at helping to address the shortage of early childhood educators.

The three-year degree, Te Tohu Paetahi Akoranga: Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childcare Education), will launch in semester one next year.

Te Pūkenga Early Childcare Education (ECE) lecturer and kaiarahi Jess Hemi said the degree was a step up from the one-year diploma the campus currently offered.

“The first year of the degree is aligned with the diploma but offers more practical hands-on experience and is a great opportunity for people who love working with tamariki to upskill and significantly advance their knowledge and skills,” Hemi said.

The institution also has a transition plan in place for past graduates of the diploma to upskill, but Hemi said the degree wasn’t limited to those already studying the diploma.

“It’s open to anyone planning to enter or wanting to advance in the industry.

“For me, I was working in early childhood education for almost two decades before deciding to study early childhood at UCOL.”

Students starting the degree can expect lots of hands-on experience, with a field-based approach.

“Each week they’ll spend two days in class and then two days at an ECE centre,” Hemi said.

“Once a year, ākonga also complete a four or five-week placement practicum throughout different types of centres – ranging from kindergarten and childcare centres to Montessori, kōhanga reo and Pasifika centres.”

The mix of on-campus learning and early childhood placements provided a unique opportunity for students to maximise their learning in the classroom and the industry.

UCOL ECE lecturer Mariana Raukawa said due to a big shortage of ECE teachers, there were plenty of career opportunities available for students.

“There are so many career prospects for ECE teachers and relievers in Whanganui at the moment and centres are always looking for qualified graduates,” Raukawa said.

Some of the biggest benefits of the degree were relationship-based learning and face-to-face classes.

“From my own experience studying, there’s something special about having teachers who support and connect with you and being able to put a face to a name,” she said.

For those considering a career in education, the degree was the perfect place to jump in.

“When I was considering whether I should do ECE, I questioned my patience, whether I could do it, whether I could study, but I took the leap and it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made - and you could do it too.”

More information on the degree is available at ucol.ac.nz