Tāwhiao McMaster quits council race to contest Te Tai Hauāuru seat

Tawhiao McMaster has withdrawn from local body elections to prepare to stand for Parliament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tawhiao McMaster has withdrawn from local body elections to prepare to stand for Parliament.

Tāwhiao McMaster has withdrawn as a candidate for Horizons Regional Council’s Raki Māori constituency, announcing plans to instead stand in next year’s general election.

McMaster, 29, said he will seek election in the Māori electorate of Te Tai Hauāuru.

“Having been raised in te ao Māori, I will be standing as a rangatahi and a fluent speaker of te reo Māori,” McMaster said.

“I will be making sure that the things I aim to change will benefit us all.”