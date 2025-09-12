Tāwhiao McMaster quits council race to contest Te Tai Hauāuru seat

Te Tai Hauāuru stretches across the western North Island from South Waikato, Te Kuiti and Taumarunui through Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū and down to Tawa.
McMaster (Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārangi, Tainui, Ngā Paerangi, Ngā Poutamanui-a-Awa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Tūpoho, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Aokehu and Ngāti Uenuku) said he was unable at this stage to confirm which party he will represent.
“There is a formal process under way to accept my nomination as a candidate in the next general election. Until the formalities are completed, I am unable to give further details.
“This is a recent development and means that I have withdrawn from the Horizons Regional Council election process,” he said.
“I acknowledge and wish the best of luck to the remaining Horizons Raki Māori candidates Koro Jim Edmonds, Aunty Soraya Peke-Mason and my older cousin Elijah Pue.”
The Pūtiki Pā resident said he was making a preliminary announcement because local body election voting has officially opened.
“People will see I’ve withdrawn my candidacy for the regional council and they deserve to know why.”
McMaster has worked as an environmental lawyer and public servant. He chairs Māori land trust Ngāporo Waimarino Forest Trust in the central North Island and is a trustee for Whanganui River settlement entity Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, and the central North Island iwi collective Te Korowai o Wainuiārua.
Voting papers for the local government elections are expected to arrive in letterboxes from Tuesday until September 22.
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air