Tāwhiao McMaster quits council race to contest Te Tai Hauāuru seat

Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
Tawhiao McMaster has withdrawn from local body elections to prepare to stand for Parliament.

Tāwhiao McMaster has withdrawn as a candidate for Horizons Regional Council’s Raki Māori constituency, announcing plans to instead stand in next year’s general election.

McMaster, 29, said he will seek election in the Māori electorate of Te Tai Hauāuru.

“Having been raised in te ao Māori, I will be standing

