Taumarunui rail yard ready for economic rebirth

Kirton, a long-time rail enthusiast and active member of the Taumarunui Rail Action Centre, advocated for the carriages to be reused or re-purposed wherever possible.

But they were left to deteriorate, creating an eyesore that frustrated locals and limited the potential use of the rail yard area.

“It was disappointing to see the carriages deteriorate to the point that some had to be scrapped,” he said.

“Their poor condition made removal increasingly difficult and costly, requiring major engineering work to move them by rail, while transport by truck was also prohibitively expensive.”

One of the last Auckland Transport carriages is trucked out of Taumarunui.

Kirton said the timing of the final removal was useful, coinciding with the Government’s Budget 2025 commitment to investing $461 million into the national rail network.

The investment would put the spotlight back on regional freight and infrastructure, Kirton said.

“With the new pet food factory in Taumarunui ramping up production, our rail yards could once again play a vital role in enabling efficient, reliable and low-carbon freight services.”

Kirton said the Taumarunui rail yards had historically been central to the district’s economy, transporting timber, livestock and agricultural products.

“There’s real potential for them to do so again in a way that supports modern industry and sustainability.”

Ruapehu District Council had been working with stakeholders and regional partners such as Accelerate35 to explore how the site could best be used to support long-term economic growth and local employment, Kirton said.

“This is an opportunity for Taumarunui to re-establish itself as a key player in regional logistics and rail-enabled development. Council is keen to hear from any businesses or industry who would like to explore this opportunity.”

