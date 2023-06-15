Construction at Tasman Estate will get under way in August.

Titles for a 42-section subdivision at Ōtamatea are close to being issued and construction will begin in a matter of weeks.

Whanganui’s Sustainabuilt Developments is the company behind Tasman Estate, which stretches across 4-plus hectares towards the coast from Great North Road.

Sustainabuilt’s Simon Penn said the designs of the first five homes were in their final stages.

“We’re ready to begin construction works in August.

“Of the 42 sections, 18 have already been sold. We couldn’t be happier with the start of the development.

“Titles will be released any day now.”

A title is the legal ownership of a section.

Penn’s partner at Sustainabuilt is Baden Brown, one of the founders of the eHaus brand.

“These aren’t cookie-cutter houses, they are custom designed.”

The company was formed in 2019 to bring a new concept of development to the market, Penn said.

It was important to do things right the first time.

“These sections are all build-ready. We’ve done all of the retaining works and the geotechnical reports have been completed.

“We didn’t want massive works to be going on once the subdivision was finished, which is what happens typically.”

Most houses in the country were built to the New Zealand Building Code, which was always intended to be a minimum standard, not a target, Brown said.

“We need to do a few more things - increase the amount of insulation, increase the performance of the windows, and include a balanced, heat recovery ventilation system.”

He said 180-200 eHauses had been built around the country over the last 10 years.

The first was built in Whanganui on Webster Place.

Penn said the aim of the development wasn’t to “cram on as many sections as we possibly could”.

“We wanted to create an open environment with a family sort of a theme to it.

“The natural contours of the land have been followed and we’ve done our best to acknowledge its original shape, rather than just flattening it all out and squeezing houses on.”

Property Brokers is handling the sale of the sections.

Salesperson Nikki Groves said she was excited to be working on a subdivision that was well thought out and well designed.

“It keeps people’s best interests at heart.

“The sections are tiered and placed to maintain everyone’s views and attract natural sunlight.

“One thing that stands out for me is the preparation that’s gone into the design process. You can tell the developers are passionate about their vision.”