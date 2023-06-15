Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Tasman Estate subdivision in Whanganui one step closer to construction

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Construction at Tasman Estate will get under way in August.

Construction at Tasman Estate will get under way in August.

Titles for a 42-section subdivision at Ōtamatea are close to being issued and construction will begin in a matter of weeks.

Whanganui’s Sustainabuilt Developments is the company behind Tasman Estate, which stretches across 4-plus hectares

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle