Taranaki’s leading band theSlacks seen playing at Womad.

The last time Taranaki’s leading band theSlacks played here they had the hall rocking to their 2016 hit tune Big Aroha.

It’s been too long since their last visit, and it will be great to welcome them back to the stage at the Whanganui Musicians Club this Friday for the second club night of the 2024 season.

The band has been going strong for nearly 25 years, with brothers Scott and Mark Armstrong, Blake Gibson and Zane Greig hanging tough from the very beginning.

After numerous national tours, performances on stages such as Womad, three full-length studio albums, multiple singles and videos and a profile bigger than a billionaire’s tax return, theSlacks continue to operate on the highly sustainable concept of breaking even.

Self-assured survivalists, they attribute their continued success to “writing, recording and performing good music with good people”. They describe their music: Shimmering Subversive Singalongs that are at once dire and light-hearted, weighted perfectly for a world stitched up and coming apart at the seams.

Folk-rock-pop delivers a poignant social commentary powered by an unselfish desire to entertain. The band projects danceable rhythms, joyful indie-pop and a refreshingly real vibe that resonates with questing minds in these testing times.

The gig is synched to the release of their latest single Love to Go. They are certain to be playing that tune, and with such an extensive repertoire, we can’t help but put in a request for Big Aroha. This is our monthly club night with an open mic from 7pm and theSlacks on stage after 8.30pm. Come out for a great night of live music.

Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave on Friday, March 1, at 7pm. General admission $15, members $10, memberships available at the door.