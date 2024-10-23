“Do some homework, don’t leave it to the last minute, get your whānau wrapped around you.”
It might be the last time Taranaki’s five seats for tangata whenua are up for election as the Government has demanded voters get to say yes or no to almost every Māori ward.
The Māori wards remain on the ballots for the 2025 election but a “no” vote would see them prohibited for the next two local elections in 2028 and 2031.
Rangihaeata represents Te Tai Tonga, one of South Taranaki’s two Māori wards, and said it was crucial he gained backing from Ngāti Ruanui via its rūnanga, and then from neighbouring iwi Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi and Ngāruahinerangi.
“And it’s a huge time commitment also reading your papers.”
The rules and regulations of the council chamber must be learned and McLeod said Māori candidates should also consider “the dynamics of the council and how that might affect you.”
“From a hauora (wholistic health) perspective, are you well enough to come into this and be challenged by your colleagues around kaupapa that you’re really passionate about? Or that your iwi and hapū are passionate about?”
Both Māori ward councillors said successful candidates would need to stretch beyond their own communities.
“You’re not just there for Māori,” said McLeod.
“Yes, you are nominated to be there to represent Māori but you’re there ultimately for the community and so you need to make sure your voice is being heard outside of just the Māori community.