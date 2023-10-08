Gabriel Hakaraia gains some territory for Steelform Whanganui.

The stage is set for what promises to be an exciting climax to the 2023 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland rugby championship between Steelform Whanganui and South Canterbury at Temuka on Saturday afternoon.

For a second successive year the top unions from the North and South Islands – six-time Meads Cup winners the Butcher Boys - meet the defending title-holders, in the televised final.

There is extra interest this season with South Canterbury, unbeaten in 28 matches since 2021, focused on victory to match Whanganui’s Meads Cup hat-trick of three successive titles in 2015-16-17.

After a dismal start to the current season, losing to Thames Valley 33-36 on opening day and the Sir Colin Meads Log 17-23 to mediocre King Country a fortnight later, Whanganui knuckled down with five bonus-point victories to qualify for a home semifinal last weekend.

The scalps included defending Lochore champions Ngati Porou East Coast (40-24), who gave South Canterbury an early fright in last Saturday’s Meads semi before losing 17-34 and winning over this year’s Lochore qualifiers North Otago (34-10), West Coast (36-12) and Wairarapa-Bush (36-18).

The solid training paid handsome dividends because Whanganui pipped the Swamp Foxes by a point to host last weekend’s semifinals where Valley was demolished 38-3 in the union’s heaviest defeat in recent years with the side failing to score a try in contrast to a five bag haul at the same venue two months earlier.

It was TV’s heaviest loss against the Butchers since losing 43-0 at Paeroa in 2008.

Steelform Whanganui player Dane Whale drives forward against Thames.

Whanganui completely dominated the first spell, opening up a 27-3 halftime lead thanks to all-round solid forward play and some thrilling backline raids,

It was in contrast to South Canterbury in the other semi, who trailed at halftime against East Coast, starting the second half behind on the scoreboard for a fifth time this season.

Although beating Whanganui 47-36 in the 2022 final, the Blues led 22-17 at the break and were ahead at three other stages.

The message this time is to keep the pressure on and not concede costly penalties because Nelson Marist loaned the first five Sam Briggs (more than 300 points in his 30-plus games since 2019) is a very accurate goal-kicker who scored 32 in two games against the Butchers last year.

South Canterbury halfback William Wright, one of eight 2022 NZ Heartland reps, has scored more than 400 rep points since 2011 in his 80 games for the greens.

Add in lively winger Kalavini Leatigaga (250 plus tries including a try in each of his team’s last three games against Whanganui, and 60 caps since 2016), and there is plenty of backline to support the home forwards.

The 2.05pm start final is only the second first-class rugby fixture to be played at the multi-sport Temuka Domain in the past 95 years. Thames Valley lost there 17-23 last year.

The South Canterbury home fixtures are being played around the union while the Timaru main field is being redeveloped.

Whanganui won the 2015 Meads final 28-11 in Timaru as wel as the 2017 (29-24) Meads and 2003 (17-14) NPC Div 3 semifinals.

Since the two unions first met on August 11, 1894 at the Wanganui Recreation Ground (later to become Spriggens Park), Whanganui has won 25 of 43 fixtures, scored 763 points and conceded 685 with an average match score of 18-16.

Kaierau players featured in the first rep game, centre A Jackson and half-back H Kiernan scoring tries and Jackson kicking a penalty goal in the 9-0 victory.

Whanganui leads by an average score of 24-21 in the 15 Heartland fixtures, winning 10 of 15 matches, scoring 365 points and conceding 311.

Going into the weekend final Whanganui has scored 302 points this year (43 tries), and conceded 159 (21 tries), average score of 34-18, and South Canterbury 375 pts for (56 tries),197against (28 tries), average score 42-22.

The Lochore Cup final on Sunday will be played between third (West Coast) and fourth (Poverty Bay) qualifiers at Greymouth after Coast beat Wairarapa-Bush 33-27 at Masterton and Bay upset North Otago 40-35 in Oamaru.











